Orange Volunteer Fire Company holding Christmas tree fundraiser

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you haven’t been able to find a Christmas tree, then you may want to head over to Orange County.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company says it has hundreds of trees left to sell. About a third of the trees were sold in its first weekend, but the team says there is still a large variety.

They started with 400 trees, which they say was exciting since last year was a struggle to get any, and there have also been concerns this year with the Christmas tree shortage many are facing.

The Christmas tree sale is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for these firefighters. The money raised will help provide the firefighters with equipment, and cover operational expenses to help protect the community.

“The tree shortage is certainly something that we are aware of,” Fire Chief Whit Jacobs said. “And our hope is that we can provide a Christmas tree to everyone that’s looking for one. So we were happy to be able to be able to find them to be able to bring them to Orange County.”

The trees can be found at 205 Caroline Street, and are sold from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the weekends.

