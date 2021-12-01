No injuries reported in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Henrico.

Fire units responded to the report of a kitchen fire in the 3600 block of Reynolds Road on Nov. 30 at 7:29 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, they could see heavy smoke coming from the front door of the house. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

All residents were able to evacuate the house and crews were able to make sure they found shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

