News to Know for Dec. 1: Vaccine mandates for healthcare workers; Train concerns; Sunny, isolated shower

Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower In Evening

Temperatures get much warmer the next few days, especially Thursday! Rain chances are meager at best.

Today will be mostly Sunny morning/midday, then Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated shower in the evening, especially north of I-64.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Missing Henrico Teen

Henrico police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Police said Meghan Simmons was last seen on Nov. 23 around 2:30 p.m. after she left her home along Reids Pointe Road on foot.

Police said she may have blue and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-501-5000.

Senior Alert

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Loudoun County man.

Richard Nyren was last seen on Nov. 30 around 7 p.m. in Chantilly, Virginia. Nyren is described as a white male, 5′9″ and weighs 177 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Nyren was possibly wearing a yellow turtleneck, blue jeans and black boots. Nyren suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his safety, police say.

He could be driving a 1989 red Toyota Camry with Virginia plates: OKZ827.

Anyone with information on Nyren’s whereabouts should call (703) 777-1021.

Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a mandate issued by President Biden set to take effect next week that would have required all U.S. health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed by attorneys general in 14 states.

The judge’s order temporarily blocks the mandate nationwide, expanding on an order issued Monday in Missouri that only affected 10 states.

Under the mandate, health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes must receive their first vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or else run the risk of losing their jobs.

Testing Requirements Could Toughen

The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Tuesday statement that it was working toward requiring that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day before boarding their flight.

Currently, those who are fully vaccinated may present a test taken within three days of boarding.

CDC currently recommends post-arrival testing 3-5 days after landing in the U.S. from overseas and self-quarantine for unvaccinated travelers, though compliance is voluntary and is believed to be low.

Train Concerns In Chesterfield

Residents in Chesterfield say the Millside community has been plagued by one thing: trains stopping in the middle of the tracks for hours at a time.

The latest incident happened on Thanksgiving around 6:30 p.m. after a CSX train collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck at the Pine Forest Drive train crossing. The incident caused the railroad crossing to be blocked for several hours, causing a traffic jam on either side as police, VDOT and CSX investigated.

No one was injured in that incident, and Chesterfield police are still investigating the crash.

Neighbors say they would like the county to create a secondary entry point that can bypass the train tracks so that the community doesn’t have to rely on VDOT to open the emergency exit to get out of Millside safely.

GRTC’s Tribute To Rosa Parks

GRTC is continuing its annual tradition to pay a special tribute to Rosa Parks on the 66th anniversary of her act of defiance this Wednesday.

Parks is most well known for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus to a white passenger on Dec. 1, 1955.

GRTC pays tribute to Parks by reserving the first passenger seat on every bus on December 1.

A commemorative sign is displayed reserving the seat and each bus will also have a special message on their electronic signs.

Christmas Tree Lighting

The Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 1.

Earlier this week, Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam welcomed some greenery for the executive mansion.

The Virginia Christmas Tree Grower’s Association selected Claybrooke Farm in Louisa County for the holiday trees this year.

Angel Tree Gifts Due

NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again to help spread Christmas cheer to the boys and girls of Virginia with your help.

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.

Those who chose to Adopt an Angel will need to return their gifts to malls before Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 at the Christmas Center.

For more information, click here.

