Marcus Alert system launches in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The “Marcus Alert” system debuted in Richmond on Wednesday.

It’s named after Marcus-David Peters, who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 after running onto I-95 naked during a mental health crisis.

The goal of the “Marcus Alert” system is to keep people with mental troubles out of the criminal justice system.

Richmond is part of a pilot program.

The Marcus Alert is set to roll out statewide in 2026.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.