Marcus Alert system launches in Richmond
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The “Marcus Alert” system debuted in Richmond on Wednesday.
It’s named after Marcus-David Peters, who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 after running onto I-95 naked during a mental health crisis.
The goal of the “Marcus Alert” system is to keep people with mental troubles out of the criminal justice system.
Richmond is part of a pilot program.
The Marcus Alert is set to roll out statewide in 2026.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.