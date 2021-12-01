Healthcare Pros
Marcus Alert system launches in Richmond

Cell phone
Cell phone(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The “Marcus Alert” system debuted in Richmond on Wednesday.

It’s named after Marcus-David Peters, who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 after running onto I-95 naked during a mental health crisis.

The goal of the “Marcus Alert” system is to keep people with mental troubles out of the criminal justice system.

Richmond is part of a pilot program.

The Marcus Alert is set to roll out statewide in 2026.

