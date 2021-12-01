Man charged with robbing 2 Chesterfield banks

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating two bank robberies that happened on Tuesday.

The first robbery happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 at the Wells Fargo along Chesterfield Meadows Drive.

Police said the robber went up to the teller and showed a note demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man ran.

The second robbery happened about an hour later at the Wells Fargo along Hopkins Road.

During this robbery, police said the man went up to the teller and showed a note demanding money.

After getting the money, the robber took off again.

No weapons were displayed during either incident.

Police believe both robberies are related, and a suspect, Sekou Alkebu-Lan, 26, has been arrested and charged with three counts of robbery.

Sekou Alkebu-Lan
Sekou Alkebu-Lan(Chesterfield Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

