Ireland Street Foundation working to help under-privileged athletes

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pexels)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new nonprofit in Charlottesville hoping to strike up social change through sports.

The Ireland Street Foundation wants to help provide under-privileged youth access to vital resources related to playing soccer in college.

This includes tutoring, training, and college recruiting help.

The program was founded by former college athletes, including Price Thomas.

“We can help you find tutors, we can help you find training, we can help you with recruiting and really start to build a process that can efficiently and effectively help kids who wouldn’t otherwise afford it and have those opportunities use sports to do what I did and a lot of people have, which is go to college,” Thomas said.

Student-athletes in the program will be kept anonymous so there’s no judgement from peers.

If you would like to support the program or participate reach out to Price Thomas at price@irelandstfdn.org.

