Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a letter from Santa at the North Pole

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.(MadCircles // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There’s a little time left to make sure you get a letter from Santa in the mail.

The Greetings from the North Pole Post Office program helps deliver the letters to Santa and ensure your child gets a response from the North Pole.

It’s easy!

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Then, write a personalized response and sign it from Santa, and put it in an envelope addressed to your child with the return address: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Don’t forget to add postage to the envelope addressed to your child.

Put all of the contents into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Dr.

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending these letters by December 10, and Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
LIVE: Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues
Scott Kennedy had to quarantine for two weeks in South Africa and then he was cleared to fly...
Richmonder trying to get out of Africa after Omicron makes travel tricky
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California