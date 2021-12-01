Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police said Meghan Simmons was last seen on Nov. 23 around 2:30 p.m. after she left her home along Reids Pointe Road on foot.
Police said she may have blue and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.