Henrico offers to test private wells for potentially harmful chemicals near White Oak Swamp Creek

Henrico prepares to test private wells due to concerns about PFAS chemicals.(Henrico County)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will be offering to test private wells near White Oak Swamp Creek for public health concerns on potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS.

This comes after an Oct. 28 notice from the VDH and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that elevated levels of PFAS were found in water samples from the Chickahominy River Basin. Samples showed PFAS levels exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) preliminary health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion. Samples were collected for an ongoing study by Newport News Waterworks, which uses the Chickahominy River as a source of public drinking water.

The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has identified at least 120 properties that are eligible for testing. Testing is free for property owners and residents.

“At this time, all of the elevated levels of PFAS have come from surface water, not groundwater,” DPU Director Bentley P. Chan said. “We want to be certain that there are no groundwater impacts. That’s why we are being proactive and taking the necessary steps to test individual wells.”

On Dec. 2, Varina District Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson will hold a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Seven Pines Elementary School located at 301 Beulah Road. The meeting will include representatives of the VDH, DEQ and other agencies.

DPU will begin collecting samples on Dec. 3 up until the following week. Results are expected around two weeks.

Click here to learn how Henrico will respond to the results of individual tests.

To sign up, contact DPU at water@henrico.us or (804) 501-7540.

