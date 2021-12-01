Healthcare Pros
Grand jury clears officer who shot Pharrell Williams’ cousin

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia Beach.(Source: CNN, WTKR)
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia Beach.(Source: CNN, WTKR)
By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A grand jury has found that a Virginia Beach police officer was justified in fatally shooting a Black man armed with a gun during a chaotic night of violence on the city’s oceanfront.

The death of Donovon Lynch has drawn heightened scrutiny because he is a cousin of Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams.

Lynch’s father also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The city’s prosecutors said Tuesday that Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the late March shooting.

They said Lynch racked a round into his handgun’s chamber and pointed his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.

The prosecutors also said that Lynch began to turn toward Simmons.

