Grand jury clears officer who shot Pharrell Williams’ cousin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A grand jury has found that a Virginia Beach police officer was justified in fatally shooting a Black man armed with a gun during a chaotic night of violence on the city’s oceanfront.

The death of Donovon Lynch has drawn heightened scrutiny because he is a cousin of Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams.

Lynch’s father also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The city’s prosecutors said Tuesday that Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the late March shooting.

They said Lynch racked a round into his handgun’s chamber and pointed his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.

The prosecutors also said that Lynch began to turn toward Simmons.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.