Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Christmas tree at State Capitol will be lit to kick off holiday season

Earlier this week, Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam welcomed some greenery for the executive...
Earlier this week, Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam welcomed some greenery for the executive mansion.(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 1.

Earlier this week, Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam welcomed some greenery for the executive mansion.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place at Capitol Square at 5 p.m.

The Virginia Christmas Tree Grower’s Association selected Claybrooke Farm in Louisa County for the holiday trees this year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
The crash remains under investigation.
Chesterfield man killed in crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

Latest News

Richard Nyren
Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old Loudoun County man
Henrico school debuts new telehealth clinic for elementary students
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county