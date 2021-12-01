Christmas tree at State Capitol will be lit to kick off holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 1.

Earlier this week, Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam welcomed some greenery for the executive mansion.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place at Capitol Square at 5 p.m.

The Virginia Christmas Tree Grower’s Association selected Claybrooke Farm in Louisa County for the holiday trees this year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.