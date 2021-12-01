CDC reports significant decline in HIV for white men

(CNN) - New findings found that HIV rates have dropped significantly for white men who are gay or bisexual over the past decade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports infections fell from 7,500 to 5,100 from 2010 to 2019.

During that same time frame, infection rates for Black gay males inched downward and rose slightly for Hispanic and Latino men.

However, the change for those groups was minimal overall.

Researchers say a lack of access to treatment and perhaps the stigma of being gay, may play a factor for the men who get infected.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.