The Broadberry, No BS! Brass partner for food drive benefitting Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Broadberry and No BS! Brass partnered for an annual food drive that will benefit Feed More.

No BS! Brass will perform at the Broadberry on Dec. 18, and attendees are encouraged to bring canned food to help feed families around central Virginia.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and music will start at 9 p.m. with Colin Phils opening.

Tickets are available now.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.