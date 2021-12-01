Healthcare Pros
The Broadberry, No BS! Brass partner for food drive benefitting Feed More

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Broadberry and No BS! Brass partnered for an annual food drive that will benefit Feed More.

No BS! Brass will perform at the Broadberry on Dec. 18, and attendees are encouraged to bring canned food to help feed families around central Virginia.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and music will start at 9 p.m. with Colin Phils opening.

Tickets are available now.

