4 teens arrested in shooting death of man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One adult and three juveniles have been arrested for the shooting death, and robbery of 24-year-old Aaron Walker, who was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major Ronnie Armstead took to the podium to announce the arrests of those four people, including 18-year-old Rondell Davis, who police said turned 18 on the same night of this incident.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls.

Armstead said robbery was the motive behind this shooting.

There was some items taken,” Armstead said. “I can’t particularly say what type of items, but there were some items taken.”

Officers responded to a call for a report of gunfire around 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

At this time, police said all the suspects have been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The three juveniles have been charged with murder, and additional charges are pending against Davis.

This shooting comes months after Sharnez Hill and her baby, Neziah, were shot and killed at the same apartment complex.

“A lot of good people that live in that complex that’s going through bad times,” Armstead said.

Major Armstead put out a call for help to social service and community groups to help this community.

“Please, please help this community,” he said. “Come out to this community, lend a helping hand to this community. This community need us.”

Police said this marks the 75th homicide the city has seen this year.

RPD said the suspects and victim do not live at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Major Crimes Detective Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

