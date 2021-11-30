Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of shoplifting, and even though charges were dropped, attorneys for Walmart were sending her threatening letters.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages.

A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes, news outlets reported.

Nurse said in a lawsuit that she was stopped in November 2016 when trying to leave a Walmart with groceries she said she already paid for, according to AL.com. She said she used self-checkout, but the scanning device froze. Workers didn’t accept her explanation, and she was arrested for shoplifting.

Her case was dismissed a year later, but then she received letters from a Florida law firm threatening a civil suit if she didn’t pay $200 as a settlement, according to her lawsuit. That was more than the cost of the groceries she was accused of stealing.

Nurse said Walmart instructed the law firm to send the letters — and that she wasn’t the only one receiving them.

“The defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of falsely accusing innocent Alabama citizens of shoplifting and thereafter attempting to collect money from the innocently accused,” the suit contended.

WKRG reported that the trial featured testimony that Walmart and other major retailers routinely use such settlements in states where laws allow it, and that Walmart made hundreds of millions of dollars this way in a two-year period.

Defense attorneys for Walmart said the practice is legal in Alabama. A spokesperson told AL.com that the company will be filing motions in this case because it doesn’t “believe the verdict is supported by the evidence and the damages awarded exceed what is allowed by law.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
All disconnections were stopped for twenty months as relief for the pandemic, but the grace...
News to Know for Nov. 29: Dominion Energy disconnections; Omicron variant; Sunny, chilly day

Latest News

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges
Ukrops Monument Ave 10k
Registration now open for Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Henrico Schools’ will unveil telehealth clinic for Glen Lea Elementary students
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron was in Netherlands days earlier than first thought