Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach

FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Nov. 30, because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Athletics Release) - Virginia Tech has named its new head football coach, replacing Justin Fuente.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced Tuesday Brent Pry has accepted the position.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native joins the Hokies after serving the past eight seasons as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Penn State. Pry returns to Blacksburg after working as a defensive graduate assistant for the Hokies from 1995-97 under head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

“Laura and I are looking forward to cheering on Coach Pry and the Hokies under his direction,” President Sands said. “We are pleased to welcome him back to Blacksburg. Coach Pry understands what it means to be a Hokie, and now he will have the opportunity to lead our team into Lane Stadium while Hokie Nation jumps to ‘Enter Sandman.’

“Coach Pry owns an exemplary record during his previous coaching stops, and we expect that he and his family will call Blacksburg home for many seasons,” said Sands. “We wish them the very best as we embark on this journey together.”

”We are excited to welcome Coach Pry, Amy, and their family to Virginia Tech and the Blacksburg community,” Babcock said. “I’m confident that Hokies everywhere will come together to embrace and support them as we enter this new chapter in the history of Virginia Tech Football.”

“Coach Pry owns a winning track record on the football field, as well as a history of developing young men into leaders off the field and in the classroom,” Babcock continued. “He’s earned his way up the coaching ranks, and we believe he is the right person to lead Virginia Tech Football and to achieve the goals that we all aspire to attaining. He and his staff will aggressively recruit our region to keep in-state recruits home and attract the talent necessary to win championships in Blacksburg.”

”On behalf of Amy and our family, we are extremely grateful to President Sands and Whit for extending us this opportunity at Virginia Tech,” Pry said. “Working for Coach Beamer and Coach Foster as a graduate assistant in the 1990s, I was privileged to have been a part of this program as the Hokies established themselves as a national power, consistently proving they could beat anyone in the nation. Even after I departed Blacksburg, I always continued to appreciate Virginia Tech, its great players, its championship teams, and its wonderful traditions from afar. The resources, facilities, university backing of Athletics, and phenomenal fan support that Virginia Tech enjoys made this a very desirable situation. But just as importantly, the opportunity to raise our children in a community like Blacksburg also has great appeal. We can’t wait to meet the team, the support staff, and Hokie Nation. We will be prepared to hit the ground running in order to attract the type of student-athletes to Virginia Tech who can help us achieve sustained success. Go Hokies!”

Pry indicated J.C. Price will remain on his staff as associate head coach/defensive coach. Price led the Hokies to a 29-24 victory over Virginia as interim head coach in Tech’s 2021 regular season finale. He will continue to serve in that role through Tech’s bowl game.

Pry won a state title as a QB and DB at the old Lexington HS in 1988.

Copyright 2021 AP/WDBJ. All rights reserved.

