Virginia man dies while canyoneering in Zion National Park

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah(Rick Bowmer / AP file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A Virginia man has died while canyoneering in Southern Utah’s Zion National Park.

Park officials said 31-year-old Andrew Arvig of Chesapeake was on a trip with two other people in the park known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs.

The group started through Heaps Canyon Saturday but had trouble negotiating the last few rappels. Arvig accidentally rappelled past a small rock ledge where he needed to re-anchor his rope before rappelling all the way to the ground. His two companions used their ‘pull line’ to rappel to the perch, but Arvig was stuck.

A rescue was delayed by poor cell reception but crews recovered his body Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

