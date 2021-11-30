Unity Tree, Menorah Lighting to take place in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney and other city leaders will kick off the holiday season with the dedication of the city’s first Unity Tree.

This will celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

The Unity Tree and the Menorah Lighting will take place at 4:15 p.m. at City Hall.

