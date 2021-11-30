Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: A Few pre-dawn flurries, then Mostly sunny

A warming trend starts today
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a few pre-dawn flurries, we’ll start a warmup that lasts into Saturday.

Tuesday: After a few flurries, mainly NW of Richmond, we turn Partly, then mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warm for December! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 50. (Rain Chance 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

