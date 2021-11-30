Three-year-old boy sustains gunshot wound to the head in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The boy’s gunshot wound was to the head.

Multiple people are residents at the home and were inside at the time of the shooting.

EARLIER STORY: A three-year-old boy was found shot around the 1600 block of E Dolly Ann Drive in Covington Tuesday.

The child is being flown to a trauma center for treatment.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says they responded at around 5:50 p.m. and that the public is not in danger.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.