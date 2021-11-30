Healthcare Pros
Road closures for Mechanicsville Christmas Parade

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - There will be several road closures in Mechanicsville for the annual Christmas Parade on Sunday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said traffic on Hanover Green Drive would be limited to parade traffic only starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Traffic will shut down at 1:30 p.m. for parade preparation and pedestrian traffic.

The parade route will start at Signal Hill Road to Strain Avenue, then head north on Strain Avenue to Hillis Way. The parade will then head east on Hillis Way to Atlee Road before going south on Atlee Road to Business Route 360. Then the parade will end on Elm Drive.

“All roads along and within the parade route will be closed to vehicle traffic from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated the area will be congested with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic for a significant period of time before and after the parade. Please plan your travels accordingly,” the sheriff’s office said.

Send it to 12 here.

