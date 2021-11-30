Richmond police search for man allegedly involved in catalytic converter theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a man possibly involved in a catalytic converter theft in Richmond.

Around 6:02 p.m. on Nov. 21, the suspect entered a parking lot in the 1400 block of Gordon Avenue and removed the catalytic converter from under a truck parked at a business.

Richmond police say several catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in Richmond in the past months, which leads to costly repairs.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

