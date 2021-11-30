Richmond to install bikeshare station in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s newest addition to the RVA Bikeshare network will be in Fairfield Court as a part of a transit equity pilot program.

This new station is a part of the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility’s (OETM) pilot program to expand Richmond’s existing bikeshare system.

The bikeshare program will be completely free to Fairfield community members. They can apply for an access pass that allows them to use the Fairfield Court station and the entire RVA Bikeshare network.

After looking at the existing RVA Bikeshare network, OETM found that the system clearly avoided some of the lowest income areas in Richmond. Even though these areas have some of the lowest rates of car ownership in the city. It was determined by the office that these areas may have the most to gain from the city’s continued investment in bicycle infrastructure.

The City felt that partnering with the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority (RRHA) offered an opportunity to better serve these areas. OETM worked with RRHA to design the program and to pick Fairfield Court as the pilot site.

According to a survey conducted by OETM, Fairfield Court residents primarily travel either by public transportation, biking, walking, or ridesharing. Only 28% of survey respondents use personal vehicles as their main mode of transportation. These results demonstrated to OETM and RRHA that the community wants and needs the multi-modal transportation that the bikesharing program can offer.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.