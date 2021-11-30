Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Red Cross asking for new donors as blood supply hits ten year low

The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood supply shortage across the state and the country.
The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood supply shortage across the state and the country.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood supply shortage across the state and the country. Blood donations have been down significantly in 2021, leading to the blood supply being at a 10-year low.

In Virginia, the number of first-time blood donors is down 41% this year. High demand for blood is also contributing to the shortage.

“Demand has been incredibly high from our hospital partners as they try to play catch-up with some of those elective surgeries that were postponed due to COVID, we’ve also seen that people are coming into emergency rooms sicker than they were previously because of health care that was postponed due to the pandemic,” said Jonathan McNamara, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross said it has been working daily with its hospital partners to understand their needs. They are also diversifying blood drive locations in an effort to attract new donors.

‘We’re still seeing many of the businesses that we rely on to host blood drives across the state be in some hybrid situations where they’re not having employees on campus like they used to, the same applies to some of the schools that we’re working with,” said McNamara.

The organization is hoping to attract new donors of all different blood types.

“To put that kind of in context we like to have typically about a five day supply of those key blood types on any given day now we’re getting less than a day’s supply on our shelves, when we’re in a situation like this all blood types are needed,” said McNamara.

The Red Cross asks anyone who is interested in donating blood to contact them since it’s needed now more than ever.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
All disconnections were stopped for twenty months as relief for the pandemic, but the grace...
News to Know for Nov. 29: Dominion Energy disconnections; Omicron variant; Sunny, chilly day

Latest News

Ukrops Monument Ave 10k
Registration now open for Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Henrico Schools’ will unveil telehealth clinic for Glen Lea Elementary students
Henrico Schools’ will unveil telehealth clinic for Glen Lea Elementary students
Henrico Schools’ will unveil telehealth clinic for Glen Lea Elementary students
Mayor Stoney and other city leaders will kick off the holiday season with the dedication of the...
Unity Tree, Menorah Lighting to take place in Richmond