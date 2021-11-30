Healthcare Pros
Police search for man suspected of assaulting person going into restaurant

The VCU Police Department is searching for the man suspected of assaulting another man who was going into a restaurant.
The VCU Police Department is searching for the man suspected of assaulting another man who was going into a restaurant.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department is searching for the man suspected of assaulting another man who was going into a restaurant.

On Nov. 28, shortly before 10 p.m., a man reported being assaulted as he and a woman were going into a restaurant along West Grace Street on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

“As the male entered the front door of the restaurant, he was punched in the face by an unknown, male suspect,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

