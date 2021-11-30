Healthcare Pros
Police: 11-year-old ‘prolific carjacker’ arrested in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – An 11-year-old boy has been charged with a felony in connection with an armed carjacking in Chicago.

Police said it was not an isolated incident.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Monday that the boy was in custody for a carjacking earlier in November, calling it “a sad state of affairs.”

“Unfortunately, this 11-year-old has been arrested before and he is considered a prolific carjacker in our city,” Brown said.

The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The alleged crime took place the morning of Nov. 14 inside the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco store.

Police sources said the victim was a sergeant’s wife who was robbed at gunpoint.

The stolen vehicle, a 2021 BMW SUV, was located several hours later on the city’s South Side.

“The 11-year-old seems to be driving these carjackings,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, adding that the boy wasn’t just “along for the ride with some other individuals.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also reacted to the news of such a young child being arrested in connection with such a serious offense.

“I’m going to be meeting with the juvenile judges here relatively soon to address that issue,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got a crisis and it’s a crisis that they’ve got to actually own some responsibility for. We cannot keep putting these kids back out on the streets with no support, no resources, no monitoring.”

The boy is being investigated for his alleged role in the carjacking and several others around the city.

