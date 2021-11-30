Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increases to 6.6%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia in 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 969,116 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,907 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,710 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 992 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was increased from 6.1% to 6.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,620 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,492 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,466,026 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 41,511 cases, 1,225 hospitalizations, 572 deaths

Henrico: 35,911 cases, 1,264 hospitalizations, 734 deaths

Richmond: 25,054 cases, 970 hospitalizations, 371 deaths

Hanover: 12,493 cases, 378 hospitalizations, 201 deaths

Petersburg: 5,129 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 105 deaths

Goochland: 2,184 cases, 75 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

