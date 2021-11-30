News to Know for Nov. 30: New telehealth clinic; Gun violence talks; Few flurries, then sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Pre-Dawn Flurries, Then Mostly Sunny

After a few flurries, mainly NW of Richmond, we turn Partly, then mostly sunny and breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Woman Killed In Domestic Homicide

Henrico police are investigating a domestic-related homicide.

Officials said the incident happened in the 100 block of South Oak Avenue around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. (Henrico Police)

At the scene, police found Sara Rose Pierce, 30. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Patrick Lynn Pierce, III, 34, of Henrico, was at the scene and arrested. He is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Vaccine Mandate Blocked In 10 States

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement.

The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.

The preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp applies to a coalition of suing states that includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

All those states have either a Republican attorney general or governor. Similar lawsuits also are pending in other states.

New Telehealth Clinic

Henrico County Public Schools in taking one more step to making sure their students are as healthy as possible by cutting the ribbon on a new telehealth clinic. The clinic will be located at Glen Lea Elementary School.

The clinic plans to expand students’ access to health care. This clinic has been in the works for a while and is a joint project with the Henrico Education Foundation, Children’s Hospital of VCU and VCU Dental Care.

Part of Glen Lea has been remodeled to fit this clinic.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the school on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Vaccine Clinic In Hanover

There will be three COVID-19 vaccine clinics held in Hanover for students ages 5-11 for their first or second dose.

The first vaccine clinic will take place today at Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The vaccine clinics are appointment only. To make an appointment, click here.

Discussing Crime Prevention

The Richmond School Board and City Council joined a Richmond Police official to discuss crime prevention and what they are already doing to engage youth.

The School Board and City Council joined forces Monday, trying to put aside their differences on other issues to address the one thing there’s no question that they agree on - curbing gun violence.

The mayor says he wants to revisit this issue, especially when it’s time to approve a new budget early next year.

Unity Tree & Menorah Lighting

Mayor Stoney and other city leaders will kick off the holiday season with the dedication of the city’s first Unity Tree.

This will celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

The Unity Tree and the Menorah Lighting will take place at 4:15 p.m. at City Hall.

Final Thought

Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier - Mother Teresa

