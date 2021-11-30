Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover

The crash happened Monday.
The crash happened Monday.(Hanover Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295.

Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday afternoon.

At the scene, crews found a Jeep Cherokee that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire.

The driver, Tyler A. Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
All disconnections were stopped for twenty months as relief for the pandemic, but the grace...
News to Know for Nov. 29: Dominion Energy disconnections; Omicron variant; Sunny, chilly day

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Chesterfield police urge drivers, pedestrians to be vigilant following 5th deadly crash
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Police identify pedestrian killed on Thanksgiving
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pine Forest Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Police investigate after car hit by train in Chesterfield
Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving...
Driver rescued from car after Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond