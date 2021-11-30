Healthcare Pros
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of gunfire in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead in the parking lot. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Major Crimes Detective Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

