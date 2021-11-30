Healthcare Pros
Henrico Schools’ will unveil telehealth clinic for Glen Lea Elementary students

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools in taking one more step to making sure their students are as healthy as possible by cutting the ribbon on a new telehealth clinic. The clinic will be located at Glen Lea Elementary School.

The clinic plans to expand students’ access to health care. This clinic has been in the works for a while and is a joint project with the Henrico Education Foundation, Children’s Hospital of VCU and VCU Dental Care.

Students at Glen Lea who aren’t feeling well or have questions for a Physician can schedule a telehealth appointment by getting on a webcam and consulting with doctors, nurses, dentists and other health professionals. Parents and guardians will also be able to participate in the appointments virtually.

Part of Glen Lea has been remodeled to fit this clinic. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the school on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

