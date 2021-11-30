Healthcare Pros
GRTC continues Rosa Parks tribute this Wednesday

Headlights on all buses will be on all day as a tribute and the electronic message boards on the buses will display a message honoring Parks.(GRTC)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is continuing its annual tradition to pay a special tribute to Rosa Parks on the 66th anniversary of her act of defiance this Wednesday.

Parks is most well known for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus to a white passenger on Dec. 1, 1955.

“I did not get on the bus to get arrested; I got on the bus to go home,” she explained that day.

She was arrested and fined as Alabama law at the time required Black passengers to give up their seats to white passengers when the bus was full and to sit at the back of the bus. A year-long bus boycott began four days after Parks’ arrest as a response. The boycott ended when the Supreme Court ruled segregation on public transport illegal.

GRTC pays tribute to Parks by reserving the first passenger seat on every bus on December 1. A commemorative sign is displayed reserving the seat and each bus will also have a special message on their electronic signs.

