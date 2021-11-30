Healthcare Pros
Goo Goo Dolls coming to Virginia September 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3
Goo Goo Dolls will be performing as a part of the After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow...
Goo Goo Dolls will be performing as a part of the After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow Event Park Tuesday, Sept. 20.(Maxine Evans)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Four-time Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls announced today they will be performing at the Meadow Event Park as a part of the After Hours Concert Series on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 from Dec. 3-9.

This announcement comes after the band released their first-ever Christmas album on Nov. 5, It’s Christmas All Over. With over 30 years together as a group, over 15 million albums sold and 16 number one and Top 10 hits, Goo Goo Dolls remain are considered to be a league of their own among rock bands.

This event is rain or shine with no refunds. Gates open at 5:p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m. at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

