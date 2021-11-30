Healthcare Pros
Firefighters battle brush fire near apartment buildings

Stafford County Fire and Rescue battled a brush fire in multiple locations near an apartment...
Stafford County Fire and Rescue battled a brush fire in multiple locations near an apartment complex.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County Fire and Rescue battled a brush fire in multiple locations near an apartment complex.

Crews were called just before 2:30 p.m. for the report of a large brush fire in multiple locations in the area of White Pine Circle and Portugal Drive.

Firefighters found a large amount of smoke and brush burning behind an apartment building on White Pine Circle.

A smaller fire was reported behind another apartment building further down the road.

Crews were able to control and put out the fire.

Additional crews from Quantico and Prince William County also responded.

The cause of the brush fire is being investigated.

