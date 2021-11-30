Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a mandate issued by President Biden set to take effect next week that would have required all U.S. health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed by attorneys general in 14 states.

The judge’s order temporarily blocks the mandate nationwide, expanding on an order issued Monday in Missouri that only affected 10 states.

Under the mandate, health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes must receive their first vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or else run the risk of losing their jobs.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway

Latest News

Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal
In 2001, a federal judge sentenced Ferrone Claiborne and Terrence Richardson to life in prison.
Va. Attorney General files brief in support of the innocence of the ‘Waverly Two’
With the holiday travel season officially underway, many travelers are concerned with long-term...
Richmond Airport to reopen economy parking lot in Mid-December