Construction process for new Midlothian Library will begin in December

The new Midlothian Library
The new Midlothian Library(Chesterfield County Public Library)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library will soon start on the construction process of replacing the current Midlothian Library.

The current location will close on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. to start the demolition and rebuilding process. During that process, customers can visit other nearby CCPL locations for in-person services or take advantage of remote services on the library system’s website.

This facility will include:

  • Improved seating with comfortable chairs for lounging, reading and working
  • Drive-thru book drop
  • A large community meeting room
  • Interactive indoor learning features for kids
  • A digital media center
  • An outdoor reading garden

The new building will be 25,000 square feet in size. That is double the size of the current location, which is 15,000 square feet. The new library is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

For more information call 804-751-CCPL or click here.

