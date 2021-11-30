Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police urge drivers, pedestrians to be vigilant following 5th deadly crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.(NBC12)
By Brent Solomon
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - So far this year, Chesterfield County Police have reported five deadly pedestrians and bicycle crashes, with the latest incident happening Thanksgiving night on the 7000 block of Hull Street Road.

At approximately 6:08 p.m., police said a 2013 Kia Sorento was heading east on Hull Street Road when it struck 49-year-old Thurone D. Austin of Richmond.

Austin was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Kia remained on scene and is cooperating with police. That investigation is ongoing.

“The truth is if you get hit by a motor vehicle, you’re not going to win,” said Chesterfield Police Lieutenant Stephan Rouze.

Rouze has spent his career responding to deadly incidents and says Hull Street Road is increasingly becoming one of the county’s deadliest spots for pedestrians.

“A lot of times, these situations are preventable,” said Rouze

According to the police, there have been 25 pedestrian crashes county-wide so far this year, with five of those incidents being fatal.

In 2020, the department reported 39 pedestrian crashes, with eight fatal and 47 pedestrian crashes in 2019 crashes, with five fatalities.

Rouze is calling on drivers and pedestrians to be more vigilant.

“Pedestrians need to look both ways; they need to make themselves visible. All too often, people try to cross the road at night time, and they can not be seen by anybody. They’re wearing dark clothing; they’re not wearing anything that glows or reflects so people can see them,” said Rouze. “Drivers need to slow down; that’s why we do so much speed enforcement, especially on Hull Street Road.”

But some say increased lighting and designated street crossings would also help. NBC12 reached out to the Chesterfield Department of Transportation on what, if anything, is being done or planned to improve crosswalks, roadways or lighting, but at this time, they have not responded to requests for comment.

