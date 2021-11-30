Chesterfield man killed in crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County man was killed in a crash on I-64 in Albemarle.

At 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 28, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 east near mile marker 128.5.

A 2001 Toyota Corolla was eastbound when it ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and overturned.

Taliaferro B. Saunders, 65, of North Chesterfield was the driver of the Corolla. Saunders died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

