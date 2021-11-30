Central Virginia animal shelters, organizations ask for donations for Giving Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Non-profit animal shelters and organizations around central Virginia will be accepting donations for Giving Tuesday!

Henrico Humane Society

The Henrico Humane Society, a nonprofit organization that addresses the number of homeless animals in the greater Richmond area, is asking for donations for Giving Tuesday!

“All of you have helped us to fulfill our goal of placing animals in need in loving forever homes. We are so grateful you chose to adopt.”

To make a donation, click here.

Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond

Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond is a non-profit, foster-based rescue that rescues and rehomes Labs in need from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.

The non-profit says donations make the real difference when it comes to helping dogs in the world of rescue.

To donate, click here.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

RACC shelter offers adoptions by appointment Sunday through Friday and is open to the public from Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Your donation will be doubled up to $100,000 on Giving Tuesday!

To donate, click here.

Richmond Animal League

Richmond Animal League provides hope and homes for animals in need. Within the past two years, over 2,564 of the most in need pets were transferred into the Richmond Animal League’s care.

“On Giving Tuesday we are reminded of how meaningful these numbers truly are. Every single number represents a life saved thanks to all the love, time, and kindness you have given Richmond Animal League.”

To donate to the Richmond Animal League, click here.

Richmond Ruff House

Richmond Ruff House is a volunteer dog rescue organization serving Richmond, VA and the surrounding counties.

Richmond Ruff House is asking those to donate $5 or $500 for Giving Tuesday.

To donate, click here.

Richmond SPCA

The Richmond SPCA is a nonprofit, no-kill humane society in Richmond, Virginia, founded in 1891.

All gifts toward Richmond SPCA that will be made during Giving Tuesday, will be tripled by an anonymous donor up to $7,000! Donations to the Richmond SPCA will support lifesaving work in the humane center and veterinary hospital each day.

To donate, click here.

Richmond Wildlife Center

The Richmond Wildlife Center takes care of animals from hawks to opossums and other animals. Especially animals who end up getting hit by vehicles during the harsh winter months.

Feeding predators and birds of prey are very expensive, with each shipment averaging $498.00. Expenses such as surgeries and medical supplies also add up. Richmond Wildlife Center says your contribution will definitely make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps.

For more information, click here. To donate, click here.

Smitty’s Cat Shelter

Smitty’s Cat Shelter is a no-kill non-profit shelter. Providing a safe environment for homeless and unwanted cats and kittens until they find forever homes.

This year, Smitty’s Cat Shelter took in close to 200 kittens who need medical, vaccines, spayed & neutered.

For Giving Tuesday, the shelter is asking for donations. Click here to make a donation.

SPCA of Petersburg & Colonial Heights

The SPCA of Petersburg and Colonial Heights are asking donors to donate food for the animals in the community.

Click here to view the organization’s Amazon Wish List.

Donations can also be dropped off at 104 Pickwick Avenue, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.

