BBB says puppy scams are on the rise in Virginia

Make sure that your puppy is real and available!
Make sure that your puppy is real and available!
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Puppy scams are the number one scam in Virginia during the holidays, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

This time of year, the BBB says more families are looking to find a pet. Scammers jump on this and post fake puppies to buy.

We have some tips on how to tell if your potential pup is real or a bogus promise from a fake seller.

“What we advise is that one asks the breeder to either come visit the facility or see the dog in real, in person. You don’t buy a car simply without test driving,” Tom Gelozin of the Central Virginia Better Business Bureau said.

If you think you’ve been scammed you can report it on the Better Business Bureau website.

