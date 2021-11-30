4 teens arrested in shooting death of man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One adult and three juveniles have been arrested for the shooting death and robbery of a man.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead in the parking lot. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Aaron Walker.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old girls and 18-year-old Rondell Davis, who turned 18 the night of the incident.

At this time, police said all the suspects have been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The three juveniles have been charged with murder, and additional charges are pending against Davis.

RPD said the suspects and victim do not live at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Major Crimes Detective Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

