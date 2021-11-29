Woman shot dead in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Richmond.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 5:39 a.m. on Nov. 29.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Briana Whittaker-Oliver, 27, of Richmond, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

A spokesperson with the RPD says this was the 74th homicide this year.

The area will be blocked off for hours as detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective Reese at (804) 646-8093 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

