Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Why some lawmakers are pushing for a Virginia flood board

Increased flooding and an influx of carbon market dollars driving legislative push
Members of the Virginia National Guard deployed on a rescue mission during flooding in 2012 on...
Members of the Virginia National Guard deployed on a rescue mission during flooding in 2012 on the Eastern Shore.(Capt. Clint Harris/Virginia National Guard)
By SARAH VOGELSONG
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With the sea-level rise and more frequent intense rainstorms putting pressure on communities statewide, some Virginia officials are again pushing for the creation of a state flood board.

“People may dispute the cause, but I don’t think there’s any dispute along party lines about what’s happening on the ground across the commonwealth,” said Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack. “So the question is, ‘What are we going to do about it to deal with it?’”

Lewis, as well as a commission representing 17 local governments in the flood-beset Hampton Roads region, is backing a proposal for the 2022 General Assembly session to create a Commonwealth Flood Board that they say would be akin to the Commonwealth Transportation Board that regulates and funds state transportation projects. Drafting of the legislation is already underway, said Lewis.

“We see this as very much of a bipartisan or nonpartisan issue and something that’s definitely affecting the entire state, rural as well as urban Virginia from severe southwest, Bristol, to Hampton Roads to Alexandria,” Norfolk City Councilor Andria McClellan told the state’s Joint Subcommittee on Coastal Flooding Nov. 22.

Another subcommittee member, engineer Chris Stone, said a technical advisory committee on coastal resilience convened by Gov. Ralph Northam last November also intends to recommend that a flood board be created.

The idea isn’t new. Lewis sponsored a similar proposal during the 2021 legislative session but withdrew it from consideration because he said, “some of the advocates for it felt the idea wasn’t ready for primetime.” A separate proposal for a statewide hurricane and flood risk protection authority from Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach — soon to become Virginia’s next attorney general — also failed to make it out of committee.

This year could be different, say advocates.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
Alumni of Armstrong High School give balloons to the crowd on the bus they were riding on.
Armstrong/Walker Classic makes its return to Richmond

Latest News

Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
Anyone with information should contact the RACC at 646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
One dog found dead, another found seriously injured in Richmond
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
A needle used for heroin injection lies in the woods off Jeff Davis Highway in Richmond.
As fatal drug overdoses continue to rise in Virginia, new record could be set this year