‘We are a resource’: RACC investigating after one dog found dead, another found critically injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two puppies were found abandoned in a matter of three days in the city of Richmond; one of them is fighting to survive, but it was too late for the other which died before officers found it.

Now Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is searching for the people responsible for dumping them.

The director at RACC, Christie Chipps Peters, said finding the two dogs in such a short timeframe last week is concerning with what is going on in the community. It is something an area business owner agrees with.

“I was pretty much appalled, heartbroken,” said J.P. Frink.

Frink owns Sit Means Sit Dog Training on Dawn Street.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, he got the unfortunate news that a brindle pit mix puppy, less than a year old, was found behind his business in a plastic tote.

“We work in the dog industry, probably hoping that we would find the dog and then take care of it,” Frink said.

The business is closed on Sundays. Frink said he was unaware of the situation until authorities reached out about surveillance cameras.

“That dog is in critical condition,” Chipps Peters added. “We’re hopeful that he may live, but we don’t know if that’s going to be the case; he may be too far gone but we’re going to give it a try.”

What is even more frustrating is that RACC is located just two blocks from where the pup was found.

“If you or anyone finds yourself in that situation just call us,” Chipps Peters said.

Unfortunately, as the team was caring for that pup, a tan/white pit mix, also less than a year old, was found on Nov. 23 in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

“That dog was already deceased when we found him, newly deceased in a crate covered with a tarp next to the dumpster,” Chipps Peters said.

Detectives tested that dog for Parvo which came back positive. Chipps Peters once again reminds the community about why RACC is in place.

“We know the vet clinics are busy, we know it’s hard to get in, but we are a resource,” she said. “We don’t ever want to see a dog suffer and die from parvo and then to be discarded as trash. That is the opposite for what we hope for an animal’s life.”

RACC has seen a rise in the number of animal cruelty cases this year. The team has several conversations tied to what’s going on across the city.

“There is a relation to the crime in the city, when it increases it increases everywhere,” Chipps Peters said. “Our animals are connected to people in every capacity, so we see the same increase in violent crime.”

Anyone with information should contact the RACC at (804) 646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

