VDH to test sewage to predict COVID-19 outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be predicting future outbreaks of COVID-19 by monitoring sewage in various parts of the state.

Testing sewage can help officials gauge COVID-19 infections in a community due to sick people shedding the virus in bodily waste.

Monitoring sewage will be used along with other programs that monitor infections across Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.