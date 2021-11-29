Healthcare Pros
VDH to test sewage to predict COVID-19 outbreaks

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be predicting future outbreaks of COVID-19 by monitoring sewage in various parts of the state.

Testing sewage can help officials gauge COVID-19 infections in a community due to sick people shedding the virus in bodily waste.

Monitoring sewage will be used along with other programs that monitor infections across Virginia.

