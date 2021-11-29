Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an active shooter at a private party.(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two men have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Greensville County on Sunday.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an active shooter at a private party.

Once on scene, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital and then transferred to trauma centers to treat their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Two people injured in gun fire exchange
Richmond police vehicle
Man shot Friday evening in Richmond
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak kicks off buy one, get one free sale
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children

Latest News

List of multiple arrivals for every hour on Sunday.
Passengers flying back to Richmond see smooth landing after travel numbers return to pre-pandemic level
Audiologist warns dangerously loud toys can lead to hearing loss
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
Shoppers wait in line to get into Carytown shop
Shoppers crowd stores for Small Business Saturday