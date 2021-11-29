Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two men have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Greensville County on Sunday.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an active shooter at a private party.

Once on scene, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital and then transferred to trauma centers to treat their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers.

