Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11 will be held in Hanover

Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - There will be three COVID-19 vaccine clinics held in Hanover for students ages 5-11 for their first or second dose.
The following clinics will be held:
- Nov. 30 - Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - At the old Food Lion in Ashland
- Dec. 13 - South Anna Elementary School
The vaccine clinics are appointment only. To make an appointment, click here.
