Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11 will be held in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - There will be three COVID-19 vaccine clinics held in Hanover for students ages 5-11 for their first or second dose.

The following clinics will be held:

Nov. 30 - Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 - At the old Food Lion in Ashland

Dec. 13 - South Anna Elementary School

The vaccine clinics are appointment only. To make an appointment, click here.

