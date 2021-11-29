Street closures announced for 2021 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people are expected to descend on Richmond this weekend to watch the annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

There will be several street closures and no parking zones in effect for the parade on Saturday.

The parade will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia on West Broad Street and then head east toward 7th Street.

The no-parking zones along the parade route will start at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and last through 3 p.m. Towing will begin at 6 a.m.

The following roads will be closed at 5 a.m.

900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)

W. Broad Street (East & Westbound Sides) between Terminal Pl. & N. Allen Ave

N. Allen Avenue (Northbound Side) between Monument Ave & W. Broad St.

Broad Street (Westbound Side Only) between N. Allen Ave. & N. 8th Street

DMV Drive between W. Broad and Leigh Street

W. Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and the Boulevard

W. Grace Street between Strawberry and N. Davis Street

Davis Street (Southbound Side Only) between W. Broad and Monument Avenue

N. Harrison Street between W. Broad and W. Marshall Street

N. Allison Street (Northbound Side) between W. Broad & Grace Street

Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street

N. 6th Street between E. Broad and Marshall Street

N. 7th Street between E. Broad and Jackson Street

E. Marshall Street between N. 3rd and N. 7th Street

E. Clay Street between N. 7th & 8th Street

E. Leigh Street between N. 4th and N. 9th Street

