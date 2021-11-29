Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Sheriff’s office: Man loses his shoes and foot chase with deputies

Avery Willis
Avery Willis(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted man lost his shoes and a foot chase with deputies on Sunday afternoon.

On Nov. 28, the sheriff’s office was called around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a man and woman fighting in the parking lot of England Run Apartments.

A witness told dispatch that the woman had locked herself in a car, and dispatchers could hear the argument in the background during the call.

Deputies arrived and separated the two. The man was identified as Avery Willis, 21, of Fredericksburg.

“Willis continued to clench his fists, punch himself and raise his voice. Additional deputies were requested as it was learned Willis was wanted out of Chesterfield and he continued to make statements indicating violence,” a release said.

When deputies tried to take Willis into custody, they say he tensed and shucked his arms to break free of their grasp.

One deputy thought Willis was going to assault the deputies and used a taser. The taser did not work, and Willis ran away.

“As Willis fled, he lost his shoes, causing him to stumble. He then fell trying to navigate around a parked car,” a release said.

Deputies tried to take Willis into custody again, but he still tried to get away. Another taser was deployed, and the struggle ended with Willis being handcuffed, a release said.

Willis was charged with obstruction of justice and fleeing from law enforcement. The warrant for probation violation from Chesterfield was also served.

