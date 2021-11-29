Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPS School Board to meet with Richmond City Council for quarterly meeting

School leaders in Richmond will attend a quarterly RVA Education Compact meeting with the...
School leaders in Richmond will attend a quarterly RVA Education Compact meeting with the Richmond City Council and Mayor Stoney.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Richmond will attend a quarterly RVA Education Compact meeting with the Richmond City Council and Mayor Stoney.

The virtual meeting will be live-streamed on the RPS Facebook page at 6 p.m.

A week ago, school leaders met with the state Board of Education to address learning issues, specifically low test scores in both reading and math.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
Alumni of Armstrong High School give balloons to the crowd on the bus they were riding on.
Armstrong/Walker Classic makes its return to Richmond
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say

Latest News

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
Parents and guardians must be with children who will receive the vaccine.
New Kent County High School to hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11
The vaccine clinics are appointment only.
Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11 will be held in Hanover
Monitoring sewage will be used along with other programs that monitor infections across Virginia.
VDH to test sewage to predict COVID-19 outbreaks