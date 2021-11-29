RPS School Board to meet with Richmond City Council for quarterly meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Richmond will attend a quarterly RVA Education Compact meeting with the Richmond City Council and Mayor Stoney.

The virtual meeting will be live-streamed on the RPS Facebook page at 6 p.m.

A week ago, school leaders met with the state Board of Education to address learning issues, specifically low test scores in both reading and math.

